President Tokayev: Central Asia-Russia rail freight transit up 50% in three years

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

During his speech at the 2nd Central Asia-Russia Summit in Dushanbe, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted strengthening transport and logistics ties with Russia as another priority area of cooperation, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

"For Kazakhstan, cooperation with Russia is strategically vital. In view of the geographic factor, Kazakhstan can ensure a stable connection between East and West, North and South, serving as the central link in the Eurasian transport and logistics network. Russia, in turn, is a key gateway for regional countries to global markets. Therefore, cooperation with Russia in transport and logistics is of paramount strategic importance. 11 international transport corridors pass through Kazakhstan (including 5 rail and 6 road), handling approximately 85% of overland freight traffic between Asia and Europe. Over the past 15 years, over $35 billion has been invested in the comprehensive modernization of the industry. As a result, we have achieved sustained growth in transportation volumes. Rail freight transit from Russia to Central Asia via Kazakhstan has risen by 26% over the past three years, exceeding 30 million tons. Meanwhile, transit in the opposite direction has increased by almost 50%. Furthermore, shipments from Russia to China via Kazakhstan have tripled, reaching over 5 million tons," the President stated.

Earlier, during the 2nd Central Asia – Russia summit, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the key areas of multilateral and bilateral cooperation between the Central Asian nations and Russia, naming trade and industrial cooperation as a top priority. The Kazakh President said that trade with Russia reached $28bn last year.