President Vladimir Putin: Russia and Azerbaijan are negotiating in a number of specific areas, primarily in the energy sector VIDEO

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

“Russia and Azerbaijan are conducting negotiations across a number of specific areas, including the energy sector,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to a question from Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC Vugar Aliyev during a meeting with representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“We have negotiations underway in a number of specific areas. It is still premature to speak about this. This concerns the energy sector first and foremost. I will meet with President Aliyev, and we will certainly discuss all of this,” the Russian President emphasized.

He also noted that “relations between the two countries are developing in a very positive direction.”