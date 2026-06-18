President: We will never forget what Armenian occupational forces have done to our people

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

"We will never forget what Armenian occupational forces have done to our people, to our cities. We will never forget how they destroyed 65 mosques,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

He emphasized that Azerbaijanis will not forget that Armenians kept pigs and other animals in the mosques in order to insult their feelings.