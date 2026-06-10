Presidential Assistant: Turkic World is becoming a new political reality and platform for cooperation across wider Eurasian continent

Washington, June 10, AZERTAC

The Turkic world is becoming as a new political reality and a platform for cooperation across the wider Eurasian continent, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, as he addressed the annual Trans-Caspian Forum via a video link.

He emphasized that last year, Azerbaijan was accepted as a full member of the Central Asian Consultative Council with the unanimous support and decision of the countries from the region.

“I metaphorically call it C5+1 as a matter of mathematics, but in our case C6 is a matter of chemistry. Central Asia and Azerbaijan are sharing the historical, cultural, linguistic values and norms. Azerbaijan is a strategic ally of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and other countries in the region. The Organization of Turkic States offers an additional framework for cooperation. With its young population, strategic energy resources, key mineral wealth, and strong economy, the Turkic world is becoming as a new political reality and a platform for cooperation across the wider Eurasian continent,” he added.

Malahat Najafova