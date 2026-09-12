Presidential representative: Beekeeping in Kalbajar entering a new stage

Kalbajar, September 12, AZERTAC

“Beekeeping is one of Kalbajar’s ancient agricultural traditions and has long played an important role in the employment and economic life of the district’s population. These traditions continue to develop today and are entering a new stage. It is also highly encouraging to see beekeepers expanding their activities and presenting their products at a festival like this,” Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district Bashir Hajiyev said while addressing the second Honey Festival held in Kalbajar on September 12.

He said that the work, love for their homeland and devotion to Azerbaijan of the people of Kalbajar lie at the heart of this festival and similar events held in Kalbajar.

“We can clearly see these values in their daily lives today, as well as in their enthusiastic participation in this event. Their work and attachment to the land are what give these events their true meaning. The joy on people’s faces shows that these events are an expression of reunification with their homeland and the new life being built here. I believe that the Honey Festival will continue to be held regularly, grow in scale year by year, and contribute to promoting Kalbajar’s agricultural, tourism and economic potential both in our country and internationally,” he emphasized.