Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited first residential complex built in Shusha City VIDEO

Shusha, June 23, AZERTAC

On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited the first residential complex constructed in the city of Shusha.

Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, informed the President of Turkmenistan about the complex.

The foundation of the complex, which covers a total area of nearly eight hectares, was laid by the President of Azerbaijan in 2021. Twenty-three buildings have been constructed. Of the 450 apartments in the residential complex, 28 are one-room, 195 are two-room, 190 are three-room, 30 are four-room, and seven are five-room apartments.

The apartments have been allocated to former internally displaced persons and also serve as official housing for individuals working in various state institutions in Shusha. Large-scale landscaping and construction work has been carried out, green areas have been created, and all necessary conditions have been provided for residents’ comfort and recreation.