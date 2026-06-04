Prime Minister Ali Asadov meets with participants of OTS Central Banks’ Council Meeting

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with participants of the Meeting of the Council of Central (National) Banks of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on June 4.

The meeting highlighted the importance of the Meeting of the Council, with participants expressing confidence that the event would contribute to enhancing cooperation between the financial sectors of the OTS member countries and increasing the role of central banks in this process.

Participants hailed the successful development of cooperation among OTS member states, which is rooted in mutual trust and shared interests. It was mentioned that during Azerbaijan’s current chairmanship of OTS, special emphasis is being placed on enhancing ties across key sectors, including trade, investment, transport, energy, finance, and humanitarian initiatives.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan’s ongoing reforms aimed at modernizing its financial and banking sectors, as well as the progress achieved in improving the quality of financial services, increasing transparency, and strengthening the stability of the banking system.

The meeting participants also explored opportunities to enhance financial and banking cooperation within the OTS framework.