Prime Minister: Industrial cooperation is a strategic growth point of collaboration between Azerbaijan and Belarus

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

“Industrial cooperation and new projects play a crucial role as a strategic growth point in mutual economic collaboration between Azerbaijan and Belarus,” said Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin during a meeting with the Azerbaijani delegation.

Alexander Turchin emphasized that the two countries enjoy a long-term and strong partnership. He noted that the expansion of mutual trade and economic cooperation, as well as the implementation of new industrial projects, will yield mutual benefits.

He highlighted the prospects of joint production within industrial cooperation, including the manufacture of machine-building goods, special-purpose equipment, and utility machinery.

The Prime Minister stressed that deepening cooperation would contribute to the growth of trade between Belarus and Azerbaijan, the expansion of mutual investment projects, and the creation of new joint ventures. In this context, the parties also noted the importance of strengthening business ties for the implementation of new industrial cooperation initiatives and practical projects.