Professor of Korea University: It is crucial to declare the implementation of carbon neutrality on a global scale

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“It is crucial to declare the implementation of carbon neutrality in Azerbaijan and South Korea, as well as on a global scale,” Woo-Kyun Lee, Professor at Korea University, told AZERTAC.

According to him, environmental problems also have a significant impact on South Korea. Forests and agricultural areas are vital for the sequestration of carbon dioxide.

“However, land use imbalances in Korea pose a challenge for the ecosystem,” Woo-Kyun Lee added.