Prospects for cooperation in trilateral format discussed with Chief Minister of Punjab

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

The Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye met on Tuesday with Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

The meeting focused on expanding relations and strengthening parliamentary interaction among the three countries. It was noted that cultural, religious, and spiritual affinity provides a solid foundation for friendly relations between the peoples and states. The discussions also highlighted that close political dialogue and positive relations between the heads of state play a significant role in enhancing ties across all sectors and bringing nations closer together.

The sides emphasized the importance of the trilateral meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye held in Islamabad and the issues discussed there. It was noted that the trilateral cooperation mechanism of the Speakers, the meetings and reciprocal visits held within this format, as well as joint activities of MPs in international forums and a shared position on key principles, contribute to deepening strategic parliamentary relations.

The meeting also discussed prospects for the further development of bilateral and trilateral cooperation.