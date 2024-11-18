Protest at COP29 demands compensation from France for nuclear tests' harmful effects

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

A protest was held during the 29th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in the Blue Zone, organized by the Baku Initiative Group under the theme "Solidarity for Decolonization and a Green Future." Participants from African countries, including Mali, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Djibouti, Togo, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Cameroon, as well as non-governmental organizations, activists, and politicians, highlighted the ecological crisis in their regions.

The protest focused on France's nuclear tests in Africa during the 1960s, particularly in Algeria, which led to significant environmental damage, radioactive contamination, and health issues for local populations. The tests, conducted in Reggane and Ekker regions, left lasting toxic legacies, with thousands suffering from cancer and birth defects. Despite the severe impacts, France has yet to officially recognize or offer compensation for the harm caused. Participants demanded acknowledgment and reparations from France for the victims of these tests.

A photo exhibition depicting the effects of these nuclear tests was also displayed during the protest.