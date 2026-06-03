Putin to hold meeting with world news agencies’ heads on June 4 — Kremlin
Baku, June 3, AZERTAC
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the heads of world news agencies on June 4, TASS reported citing Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.
TASS traditionally organizes this event on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
"On the sidelines of the forum, Vladimir Putin will hold a traditional meeting with the heads of the world news agencies at the Konstantinovsky Palace at 4:00 p.m. [1:00 p.m. GMT]," he said.
The conversation will focus on current issues in Russia's domestic and foreign policies, as well as international events.
This will be the tenth meeting between Putin and the heads of world news agencies on the sidelines of the SPIEF.
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