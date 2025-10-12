Rabbi Arthur Schneier hails multicultural and tolerant environment in Azerbaijan

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to the United States, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims’ Board (CMB), met with Rabbi Arthur Schneier, President of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, one of the most influential Jewish religious figures in the U.S. and worldwide, at the New York Park East synagogue complex.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade conveyed the greetings of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to Rabbi Arthur Schneier. Reflecting their nearly half-century of friendship, the CMB Chairman and the head of the Foundation discussed interfaith dialogue in the modern era.

Rabbi Schneier expressed his delight that the current meeting coincided with significant events, namely the signing of peace document between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the anticipation of the Middle East peace, as well as the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

A. Schneier praised the signing of the document at the White House on August 8 this year with the participation of the U.S. President, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, and prayed for the establishment and sustainability of peace in the South Caucasus, Palestine, Gaza, as well as in Ukraine in the near future.

Rabbi Arthur Schneier also hailed the multicultural and tolerant environment in Azerbaijan.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade underlined that Rabbi A. Schneier consistently supported truth and justice both before and after the Patriotic War, which contributed to Azerbaijan's historic victory and the establishment of peace in the region.

The CMB Chairman briefed Rabbi Schneier on the large-scale reconstruction, and the Great Return program underway in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade emphasized that the world is witnessing President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva's patronage of high spiritual values, as well as their care and attention for Christian and Jewish religious monuments.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations, who attended the meeting, noted that Azerbaijan is a pioneer in interfaith dialogue and the fight against Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and Christianophobia, commending President Aliyev's special role in these efforts.

Khazar Ibrahim, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the U.S., was also present at the meeting.