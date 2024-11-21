Rashad Huseynov: Utilization of modern water-saving irrigation systems in agriculture is promoted by the state

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

As part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture organized a panel discussion themed “Dialogue for Climate Action: There Is No Food Security Without Water.”

Key topics discussed at the event included agricultural solutions for water access, food processing and security, biodiversity, climate change resilience, and disaster risk reduction.

Speaking at the event, Rashad Huseynov, Director of the Agricultural Research Center, shared insights into Azerbaijan’s work on irrigation systems. He highlighted large-scale measures in the country focused on the efficient use of water resources, reducing losses, creating new water sources, and improving management practices.

Huseynov also emphasized that the state actively promotes the use of modern water-saving irrigation systems in agriculture, providing support for their construction. Additionally, he pointed out that farmers utilizing these advanced irrigation systems benefit from government subsidies.

Attendees of the event engaged in discussions about the challenges of water shortages and the importance of efficient water management in agriculture.