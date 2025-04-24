Real Madrid beats Getafe 1-0 in Spanish league ahead of Copa del Rey final against Barcelona

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

Real Madrid kept pace with Spanish league leader Barcelona on Wednesday with a 1-0 win at Getafe ahead of the rivals' meeting in the Copa del Rey final, Marca reported.

Arda Güler scored a first-half goal for Madrid, which moved back within four points of Barcelona. The Catalan club edged Mallorca 1-0 on Tuesday.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti used many reserves ahead of Saturday's Copa final in Seville. Brazil forward Endrick made his first Spanish league start with the club, and Vinícius Júnior was substituted in the second half. Jude Bellingham came off the bench in the second half.

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga had to be replaced with an apparent muscle injury in the final minutes and is doubtful to be available for Saturday's final.

Madrid had demoralizing losses in both "clasicos" against Barcelona this season - 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final and 4-0 in their first league encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Güler scored the winner with a well-placed right-footed shot in the 21st minute at the Coliseum in Getafe.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois need to make a couple of difficult saves late to secure Madrid's victory.

It was the third league win in a row for Madrid, which endured a Champions League elimination against Arsenal in the competition's quarterfinals.

Getafe has lost three in a row, and four of its last five league games. The club from southern Madrid sits in 12th place.

The match was briefly stopped in the second half as fans from Getafe chanted "Die (Dani) Ceballos, die Ceballos."