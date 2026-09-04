Real Madrid leave veteran defender out of UEFA Champions League squad to accommodate new signing

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

Ferland Mendy has been left out of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League squad, with the French full-back's ongoing recovery from injury preventing him from taking one of the 25 available places on the club's A-list, according to Madrid Universal.

Real Madrid submitted their Champions League squad to UEFA on Friday, with new signing Sergio Martinez included instead.

The decision comes just days before Jose Mourinho's side begin their European campaign against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

For what it is worth, Mendy's omission is not entirely unexpected given his fitness situation.

He has been back training at Valdebebas for around two weeks, but Real Madrid remain cautious about putting a date on his return after another serious injury setback.

According to MARCA, Martinez's inclusion could prove useful for Madrid as they prepare for an awkward start to their Champions League campaign.

The club already face significant selection problems for the Inter Milan fixture.

As such, Arda Guler, Camavinga and Bernardo Silva are suspended, while Aurelien Tchouameni remains a major doubt after not appearing on a squad list at all this season.

The midfielder also missed Madrid's pre-season friendlies because of a muscle injury and is yet to feature in La Liga.

Thiago Pitarch is another player whose availability for Tuesday remains uncertain, increasing the pressure on Mourinho's options.

Mendy, meanwhile, is recovering from surgery after suffering a torn rectus femoris tendon in his right leg.

The most optimistic estimates had suggested a return in September or October, but Madrid are taking no unnecessary risks with a player who has endured a long history of fitness problems.