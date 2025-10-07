Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: Türkiye aims to make genuine contribution to peace and stability in the South Caucasus

Ankara, October 7, AZERTAC

“Apart from following the latest developments in the South Caucasus, Türkiye is striving to make a genuine contribution to peace and stability in the region. In this vein, we consider the signing of the Joint Declaration by the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Washington on August 8 as a positive step. We look forward to further initiatives along this track,” said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, addressing the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Expressing his pleasure at visiting Azerbaijan, the Turkish leader described Gabala as a “reflection of the ancient culture of the Turkic World.”

President Erdoğan also extended his congratulations to the leaders of the Turkic states on the occasion of October 3 — Turkic States Cooperation Day. He reaffirmed Ankara’s readiness to contribute to boosting cooperation among Turkic states across all areas, including defense.

“Over the past 16 years, our organization has achieved remarkable successes, and new achievements continue to be added,” Erdoğan said, stressing the importance of consolidation and cooperation among OTS states “amid the international law crisis and the inaction of the UN Security Council on many issues.” He also highlighted the particular significance of the Summit’s theme.

According to the Turkish President, the OTS must collaborate closely with other international organizations, underscoring the importance of the “OTS Plus” format in this regard. He added that the Turkic World could play a much larger role in ensuring stability and security in the region.

Ramin Abdullayev

Special correspondent