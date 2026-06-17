Record-equalling Messi hat-trick inspires Argentina to winning start

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Lionel Messi equalled the all-time FIFA World Cup goalscoring record with a hat-trick as Argentina launched their title defense with a victory over Algeria in Group J at Kansas City Stadium.

Messi began the match three goals short of the World Cup record of 16 goals held by Miroslav Klose, but reached the landmark within 76 minutes to draw level with the former Germany striker.

Both Messi and Algeria's Fares Chaibi had goals disallowed for offside in an entertaining opening period, but Argentina's captain soon made his mark. Collecting the ball around 30 yards from goal, he turned his defender brilliantly, surged forward, and curled a superb shot beyond goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

Algeria largely kept the reigning champions at bay for the remainder of the first half. An Alexis Mac Allister header over the crossbar represented Argentina's best chance, while Anis Hadj Moussa threatened at the other end before Emiliano Martinez gathered his deflected effort comfortably.

Messi remained at the center of Argentina's attacking play after the break. He first fired narrowly over from distance before setting up Lautaro Martinez, whose dangerous cross was intercepted by Zidane.

The Argentine star doubled his tally when Zidane failed to hold Mac Allister's powerful shot, allowing Messi to react quickest and finish calmly from close range.

The 38-year-old completed his hat-trick with a trademark curling strike from the edge of the penalty area, capping his 200th senior international appearance in memorable fashion.

Having equalled Klose’s World Cup scoring record, Messi will have the opportunity to claim it outright when Argentina face Austria on June 22. Algeria, meanwhile, will take on Jordan in their next Group J match.