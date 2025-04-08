Rector Shahin Bayramov: We are preparing to launch an innovation center supporting startups and business projects

Khankendi, April 8, AZERTAC

“We are integrating modern, research-based, innovation-oriented, and student-centered education models at Garabagh University. We expect our future graduates and current students to contribute to meaningful change in our region. To achieve this, we believe it is essential to establish a world-class academic environment at Garabagh University. Of course, we recognize that this is not an easy task,” said Shahin Bayramov, Rector of Garabagh University, during the opening ceremony of the conference themed “Facing the New World Order” held at Garabagh University in Khankendi.

“First and foremost, we aim to accelerate digital development by promoting innovation. In addition, we will work to unite academicians, students, researchers, business community members, interns, employees, and others. We are preparing to launch an innovation center that will support startups, business projects, and technology-based initiatives. This center will offer mentoring, consulting, and technical support services—critical resources, especially at the early stages—for individuals returning to this region,” emphasized Shahin Bayramov.