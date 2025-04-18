Red Devils complete miraculous comeback in final minutes of extra time to reach Europa League semi-finals

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

Manchester United pulled off one of the great European comebacks as they beat Lyon 5-4 after extra-time (7-6 agg) despite being two goals down after 113 minutes, according to Sky Sports.

In an extraordinary contest that United led by two goals themselves before conceding four - two of them with the French side down to 10 players - only to turn it around themselves with Harry Maguire's headed winner raising the roof at Old Trafford.

The victory sets up a Europa League semi-final against Athletic Club and keeps the dream of a trophy - and Champions League football next season - alive. More importantly, it gave everyone who witnessed it one of the memorable United nights.

Rubem Amorim's side look to have taken total control of the tie when Diogo Dalot doubled their advantage in the second half following Manuel Ugarte's early goal, with Alejandro Garnacho missing an excellent chance to put his team three up.

But Corentin Tolisso nodded in to set nerves jangling before Nicolas Tagliafico found the equaliser. Even a red card for Tolisso was not enough to shift the momentum back their way, Rayan Cherki dramatically firing Lyon in front in extra-time.

Alexandre Lacazette made it four from the spot amid extraordinary scenes and at that stage United were on the floor. But Casemiro won a penalty that Bruno Fernandes converted before Kobbie Mainoo levelled the match in the 120th minute with a beautiful goal.

With Lyon stunned, Maguire, who had operated as a makeshift striker in United's desperation, had the final say. The celebrations were instantaneous and did not stop until long after the final whistle, players and supporters drinking in a game for the ages.

In another match, Tottenham kept their hopes of Europa League success alive with a defiant 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt to win 2-1 on aggregate and book their place in the semi-final.

They will now face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the final four, following their win on penalties against Lazio, in a bid to reach their first European final since the Champions League heartbreak against Liverpool in 2019.