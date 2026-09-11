Regional expert: Türkiye–Azerbaijan alliance shows the world that brotherhood can be a strategy for peace

Baku, September 11, AZERTAC

In an interview with AZERTAC, Derya Soysal, a regional expert and writer for The Gulf Observer and The Europe Today, highlighted the historical roots, strategic depth and global significance of the alliance between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

- You have written extensively on Türkiye–Azerbaijan relations. How would you describe the essence of this relationship today?

- Few relationships in international affairs are as deep, resilient and genuine as the one between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. What makes it exceptional is that it is not built on interests alone. It rests on shared history, a common language family, a common culture and, at the same time, very concrete strategic goals. That is why it goes beyond conventional diplomacy. When people in Ankara and Baku speak about each other, they do not speak as neighbours or partners in the ordinary sense. They speak as two branches of the same family. I believe this emotional foundation is precisely what gives the relationship its durability when geopolitical conditions change.

- The relationship is often summarized by the words of two great leaders: Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's "Azerbaijan's joy is our joy, and its sorrow is our sorrow," and National Leader Heydar Aliyev's "One nation, two states." What do these words mean in today's context?

- These are not simply memorable phrases or political slogans. They are a kind of compass. Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, expressed a principle of shared destiny: that what happens to Azerbaijan is felt directly in Türkiye. Decades later, Heydar Aliyev gave that principle a modern political form with "One nation, two states." It recognizes that both peoples share one identity while each fully respects the other's sovereignty and statehood.

What is remarkable is that these words have not faded with time. On the contrary, each generation of leadership in both countries has given them new practical meaning, in energy, in defence, in transport and in diplomacy. The vision of Atatürk and Heydar Aliyev continues to guide the relationship today.

- How important are the historical and cultural roots in sustaining this partnership?

- They are fundamental. The peoples of Türkiye and Azerbaijan share common Turkic, specifically Oghuz, roots. Their languages are so closely related that ordinary citizens can understand one another. They share literature, music, traditions and historical memory.

Throughout the twentieth century, the two nations were separated by borders and by very different political systems. Yet despite that separation, the sense of kinship was never lost. When the Soviet Union collapsed, that kinship was ready to become a political reality almost immediately. In my view, this is the best evidence that the bond is authentic and not something constructed for convenience.

- Türkiye was the first country to recognize Azerbaijan's restored independence in 1991. How significant was that step?

- It was deeply symbolic and strategically meaningful. At a moment of great uncertainty in the region, Türkiye's recognition sent a clear message that Azerbaijan was not alone. It gave the young state international confidence at the very beginning of its journey.

Since then, bilateral relations have developed into one of the strongest alliances in Eurasia. That first act of recognition set the tone for everything that followed: trust, reliability and consistent mutual support.

- Cooperation now covers energy, transport, trade, defense and education. Which projects do you consider the most transformative?

- The flagship infrastructure projects stand out: the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Southern Gas Corridor and the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway. These projects have transformed connectivity across the region. They link the Caspian basin to Türkiye and onward to European markets, and they have made a real contribution to Europe's energy security by diversifying supply routes.

What is important to note is that these are not just bilateral achievements. They benefit Georgia, they benefit European consumers, and they strengthen the East–West corridor between Asia and Europe. The Türkiye–Azerbaijan partnership has therefore become a platform for wider regional prosperity, not an exclusive club.

- In June 2021, the two countries signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations. What did this document change?

- The Shusha Declaration raised the relationship to a new level. Before it, Türkiye and Azerbaijan were already close strategic partners. The Declaration formalized allied relations between them. It committed both nations, in writing, to mutual support and to regional security.

The choice of Shusha itself carried enormous meaning. Signing such a document in Shusha, after the city's liberation, turned it into a symbol of both victory and brotherhood. It told the world that this alliance is not temporary or situational; it is institutional and long-term.

- During the Second Garabagh War in 2020, Türkiye openly stood by Azerbaijan. How do you assess Türkiye's role?

- It was one of the most visible demonstrations of this brotherhood. Throughout the conflict, Türkiye supported Azerbaijan politically, diplomatically and in terms of defense cooperation. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan openly declared that Türkiye would stand by its friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan with all its means. That clarity mattered a great deal.

Analysts widely acknowledge that Turkish military cooperation contributed to Azerbaijan's victory. But it is important to understand that this contribution did not begin in 2020. It was the result of years of training programmes, joint exercises, defense cooperation and the use of advanced technologies, particularly Turkish-made drones. Of course, the victory belongs first and foremost to the Azerbaijani people and their armed forces. Türkiye's support showed what solidarity between allies means in practice.

- President Ilham Aliyev has described the Turkish–Azerbaijani partnership as a unique example of cooperation and alliance on a global scale. Do you agree that this relationship can serve as a model for the world?

- I fully agree. We live in an era marked by geopolitical rivalry, mistrust and fragmentation. Many alliances today are fragile because they are purely transactional. The Turkish–Azerbaijani relationship demonstrates a different path. It shows that international partnerships can be built on mutual respect, historical affinity and shared strategic goals at the same time.

Its success lies in combining emotional closeness with pragmatic cooperation. Here, cultural identity reinforces diplomatic trust rather than undermining it. And, crucially, it shows that nations can fully preserve their sovereignty while nurturing profound bonds of friendship and fraternity. As President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized, this alliance is an example for the world, and I believe other regions could learn a great deal from it.

- How do you see the future of the relationship, particularly within the Organization of Turkic States?

- The future looks stronger than ever. Both countries continue to expand cooperation through the Organization of Turkic States, through regional infrastructure and transport projects, and through deepening economic integration. The Organization of Turkic States gives the Türkiye–Azerbaijan partnership a wider dimension, connecting it to the broader Turkic world and to Central Asia.

I expect cooperation to grow further in connectivity, trade, education and culture. The foundations laid over the past three decades mean that the relationship is no longer dependent on any single event or circumstance. It has its own momentum.

- Finally, what message would you like to convey to readers of The Gulf Observer and The Europe Today, and to international audiences more broadly?

- My message is that the relationship between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is more than a diplomatic partnership. It represents a vision of unity rooted in shared heritage and mutual respect. For audiences in the Gulf, in Europe and in South Asia, it offers an important lesson: that brotherhood, when combined with wise statesmanship, can become a powerful force for peace, stability and prosperity.

Guided by Atatürk's belief that "Azerbaijan's joy is our joy, and its sorrow is our sorrow," and Heydar Aliyev's timeless principle of "One nation, two states," the two countries continue to show the world what genuine alliance looks like.