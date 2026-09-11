Regulations Working Group meeting held within 5th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum

Baku, September 11, AZERTAC

The Regulations Working Group meeting was held in Baku as part of the 5th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum on September 11, bringing together representatives of the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) and Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA).

According to AERA, the session opened with welcoming remarks by Elmar Gulaliyev, Head of the Liberalization in the Energy Sector Division at AERA, and Mustafa Yavuzdemir, Head of the Foreign Relations Group at EMRA. Emphasizing the importance of cooperation in energy regulation between the two countries, they wished the Working Group success in its work.

In accordance with the meeting agenda, the parties reviewed the implementation status of measures outlined in the Protocol of the 4th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum and discussed progress achieved to date.

It was noted that, in line with the tasks set out in the Protocol of the 4th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum, the parties had actively exchanged experience online on eight key topics under the Working Group’s Inter-Forum Action Plan for 2025–2026.

Subsequently, Metin Shikhiyev, a specialist at AERA’s Liberalization in the Energy Sector Division, delivered a presentation titled “Azerbaijan’s Energy Sector: Recent Developments and Future Prospects,” while EMRA energy specialist Furkan Günday delivered a presentation titled “Current Status and Recent Developments in Türkiye’s Electricity Market.”

The parties also discussed prospects for future cooperation, outlining joint steps to be taken and identifying the Working Group’s future areas of activity.