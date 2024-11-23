Representative of ActionAid International Foundation: No deal is better than a bad deal

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“No deal is better than a bad deal. The current deal is a bad deal. Therefore, the least developed countries and small island states left the meeting,” Brandon Wu, the representative of "ActionAid International Foundation," told journalists.

"I would like to emphasize that it is a bad deal not just because the number is too low. It is a bad deal because the text right now allows developed countries to walk away from any obligation to provide finance to the developing world. Only, the European Union spoke up in that meeting, and together with Japan supported this deal,” Brandon Wu added.