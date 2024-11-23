Representative of Climate Action Network International: The Global North must end hypocrisy

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

"It is shameful to see the amount of $250 billion in the draft. This sum is insignificant for the issues the Global South is facing. We cannot accept this because we are experiencing the severe consequences of climate change, and our countries need most of the funding. The Global North must act boldly and provide us with the funding we need," said Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan, representative of the Climate Action Network International and observer at COP29, in his interview with AZERTAC.

"We need trillions, not billions. Therefore, we cannot accept that small amount. With that amount, we will not be able to meet our needs. The Global North must end its hypocrisy. We hope that the European Union and other countries will understand the challenges of the Global South. We are not crying or begging. However, we need the money on the table to save lives," Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan added.