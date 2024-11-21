Representative of international organization: I expect crucial decisions on climate action to be made at COP29

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

"We are positive about the discussions at COP29. I would like to put a special emphasis on the youth and community engagement here," Ninni Ikkala Nyman, Climate Lead of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), told AZERTAC.

Noting that she looks forward to crucial decisions on climate action to be made at COP29, Ninni Ikkala Nyman added: "I hope that some decisions on finance and adaptation will be approved at COP29.”

“One of the big issues we are dealing with is heat. This is a top priority for us at the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Mainly because up to half a million people die every year from heat," she underlined.