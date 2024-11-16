Representative of the South Africa's Department of Water and Sanitation: key element in combating climate change is collaboration

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

“Africa is taking numerous steps to cut down carbon emissions and to speed up the energy transition to mitigate negative impacts of climate change,” representative of the South Africa's Department of Water and Sanitation Nokulunga Memela told AZERTAC.

As the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, we are setting specific targets and focusing especially on reducing methane emissions. However, to fully achieve these goal. We need support in the climate finance sector. I believe that everyone needs financial support in this matter."

Nokulunga Memela also added that the key element in combating climate change is collaboration.