Representatives of Azerbaijani NGO subjected to violence on orders of U.S. congressman issue a statement

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

A group of Azerbaijani civil society representatives has issued a joint statement saying that they were subjected to violence and suffered injuries on orders of a U.S. congressman.

The statement reads, “We, a group of representatives of Azerbaijani NGO, appeal to the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and declare that we have been subjected to violence by the bodyguards of US congressman Frank Pallone who is visiting Baku.

The Islamaphobic and Turkophobic financial rogue and corrupt US congressman Frank Pallone is a person hating the people of Azerbaijan and all his activities are based on slander against our country. He acts in the interests of the Armenian lobby in the United States and has repeatedly shown utter disrespect for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We regret that the UN has invited such a person to COP29.

We are raising an objection to his visit to Azerbaijan. We held a peaceful protest in front of the hotel where he is staying and demanded that he apologize to the people of Azerbaijan. He is a person patronizing a war criminal. During the occupation in Karabakh, its nature was completely destroyed and the area plunged into an ecological crisis. The fact that the UN has invited such a person to a global environment event dedicated to climate change will go down in COP history as the most shameful incident. During our protest, Frank Pallone ordered his guards to attack us and shied away from answering our questions.

During the peaceful protest, Frank Pallone’s bodyguards inflicted a number of injuries to different parts of our bodies.

Our lives were saved by local law enforcement agencies. Photos and video footage of the protest have been made public. We call for an investigation into these recordings and demand a legal action against Frank Pallone’s security personnel, as well as Frank Pallone himself, who as an illegal infiltrator repeatedly crossed Azerbaijan’s borders during the occupation period.

Frank Pallone must be held to account in Azerbaijan.

We will apply to law enforcement agencies with an official complaint over violence and injuries we have suffered.”

Signed by:

Konul Behdudova - Chairperson of the “Karabakh Missing Families” Public Union

Khatira Valiyeva – Chairperson of the “Khankendi” Public Union to Support the IDPs

Naiba Behdudova – Chairperson of the “Gurur” Martyr Families Charity Public Union

Gamza Yusubova – Chairperson of the Environmental Awareness and Monitoring Public Union

Rahila Mehdiyeva - Chairperson of the “Socioeconomic and Ecological Development” Public Union

Amin Mammadov - Co-founder of the “Environmental Protection First” Coalition

Asim Mammadov - Chairman of the “Youth's Contribution” Public Union

Telman Gasimov - Chairman of the “Scientific Research” Public Union

Naila Ismayilova - New Life Humanitarian and Social Support Public Union

Fatma Hajiyeva – Chairperson of the “Vafa” Public Union to Support the Solution of Social Problems

Fuad Karimli - Activist of the Center for Economic and Social Development Public Union

Elchin Mukhtarli - Chairman of the Health Service Public Union

Zulfiya Nuriyeva – Chairperson of the Public Union to Support Socieconomic and Agricultural Development

Rukhsara Akhundova – Chairperson of the “Konul Evi” Public Union to Help Vulnerable Families

Mehriban Abdullayeva – Chairperson of the “Democratic Society and Protection of Women's Rights” Public Union

Irada Rizazada – Chairperson of the Public Union for the Social Welfare of Citizens

Rashad Mehdiyev - Chairman of the “Gilavar Photo Club” Public Union

Elshad Mammadli - Activist of the Public Union for Civil Enlightenment

Araz Ahmadov - Chairman of the “Social Integration of Boarding School Graduates” Youth Public Union

Jasarat Huseynzade - Chairman of the Public Union to Support Information and Social Initiatives

Mahira Amirhuseyova – Chairperson of the “21st Century Women” Public Union

Adil Adilzada - Chairman of the New Life Economic Development Public Union

Ayaz Huseynov - Chairman of the “Hemophilia Patients” Public Union

Dunyakhanim Aliyeva - Chairperson of the “World, Mother and Children” Public Union.