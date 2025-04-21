Resumption of PIA flights between Lahore and Baku a significant milestone: Pakistani Prime Minister

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 21, AZERTAC

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights between Lahore and Baku, describing it as a significant milestone for tourism and regional connectivity between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The Prime Minister, writing on the social media platform X on Monday, said: “I warmly welcome the resumption of PIA’s direct flights between Lahore and Baku after a hiatus of two years — a significant milestone for tourism and regional connectivity between our brotherly countries.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that his government remains committed to achieving further milestones in the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, noting that bilateral cooperation is strengthening across multiple sectors.

The Premier also highlighted that the inaugural flight, captained by Shahida Ismail, served as a proud reminder that Pakistani women continue to excel in all fields, including aviation.

The resumption ceremony for the direct flight between Lahore and Baku was held in Lahore on Sunday and was attended by Pakistan’s Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov.

PIA will operate twice-weekly direct flights between Lahore (LHE) and Baku (GYD), departing every Sunday and Wednesday.