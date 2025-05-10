Return of National Leader to Baku marked a crucial phase in laying the foundations of Azerbaijan’s future development

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

The ten-year period that began with National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s return to Baku on June 9, 1993, and his election as Chairman of the Supreme Soviet on June 15, 1993, is recognized as a pivotal stage in Azerbaijan’s modern history—one during which the foundations of a sovereign and independent Azerbaijani state were firmly established and strengthened.

These views were expressed in the article titled "Constitution and Sovereignty: Fundamental Pillars of Heydar Aliyev's Political Legacy", authored by Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Nuriyev noted that during the years 1993–2003, despite Armenia’s aggression and the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory, the country succeeded in addressing urgent and vital challenges. These included ensuring socio-political stability and security, reforming the mechanisms of state governance and the economic system, and establishing international relations aligned with the supreme interests of the state and its people. The foundations of Azerbaijan’s state independence and sovereignty were laid during this period.

These principles were enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was prepared under the direct leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and adopted by a nationwide referendum on November 12, 1995.