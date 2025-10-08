Role of SMEs in economy discussed on second day of Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Panel discussions on the green transition of SMEs, halal tourism, and the role of women in the development of the halal industry were held on the second day of the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum in Baku.

During the panel on the green transition of SMEs, participants discussed the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises to the economy, emphasizing environmentally responsible production and the efficient use of resources.

The session dedicated to the role of women in the halal industry highlighted women entrepreneurs’ growing participation in the halal economy and their innovative initiatives. Participants also shared inspiring success stories of female-owned enterprises.

The AZHAB Forum brought together government officials, representatives of international organizations, academia, business communities, and experts from more than 30 countries. Over two days, participants exchanged views and held discussions on trade and investment cooperation, access to international markets, the potential of the halal industry, and emerging global trends.