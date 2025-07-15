Bucharest, July 15, AZERTAC

Romania’s “Gândul” portal has published an article by political analyst Cristian Lisandru highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s balanced and principled policy toward Russia.

According to Lisandru, recent short-term tensions between Azerbaijan and Russia indicate a shift in Baku’s geopolitical positioning. “President Ilham Aliyev is acting not only as a regional but also as an international leader, reshaping relations with Moscow in this context,” he wrote.

The article noted that Azerbaijani diplomacy has pursued an increasingly independent political and economic course in recent years, bolstered by strategic partnerships with Türkiye, the European Union, and Central Asian countries. In this environment, Baku engages with Russia more freely and flexibly than in the past.

The author emphasized that following Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War in 2020, the country has significantly strengthened both its regional and international standing. He underlined that Azerbaijan, under President Ilham Aliyev’s successful political course, has become the dominant party in negotiations with Armenia.

“Azerbaijan is not just an actor in the South Caucasus, but a country that dictates the rules of the game. Moscow has also begun to acknowledge this new reality,” Lisandru concluded.

Igbal Hajiyev

Special correspondent