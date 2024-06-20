Romanian president withdraws candidacy for NATO chief in support of Dutch Premier Mark Rutte’s bid

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis withdrew his candidacy for NATO chief in support of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s bid for the same position, Anadolu Agency reports citing the President’s Office.

The president had informed NATO allies about the withdrawal of his candidacy for the position of general secretary of the alliance, the office added in a statement.

The announcement followed the endorsements from Hungary and Slovakia on Tuesday, which expressed support for Rutte’s bid.

Consequently, the only remaining candidate after today's announcement by Iohannis, Rutte is expected to be the alliance's new chief.