Romanian President’s advisor highlights Azerbaijan’s role as Europe’s important energy partner

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, met with Marius-Gabriel Lazurcă, Presidential Adviser for National Security of Romania.

During the meeting, the officials underscored the critical role of the energy sector in developing the bilateral relations grounded in a strategic partnership. They also highlighted Azerbaijan’s oil and gas supplies, as well as SOCAR’s operations in Romania, as indicators of strong bilateral collaboration in the hydrocarbon sector.

They emphasized that the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project would further enhance this cooperation in the field of electricity. Marius-Gabriel Lazurcă described the project as being of particular significance not only for individual countries but also for the energy security and sustainable development of the European Union as a whole, adding that Azerbaijan acts as an important energy partner for Europe within this initiative.

Additionally, the officials stressed that the results of the project's feasibility study will be presented in the near future. They noted that the Green Energy Corridor would create long-term economic and energy benefits for both producer nations such as Azerbaijan, as well as for Romania, Hungary, and other Central and Eastern European countries.

The meeting also reviewed Romania’s innovations in the energy sector and future cooperation.