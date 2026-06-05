Romanian publication: Türkiye suggests developing an electricity corridor modelled after TANAP

Romanian “Curs de Guvernare” has published an article highlighting a project of a new electricity transmission corridor similar to TANAP, being developed by Türkiye and Azerbaijan to reinforce Europe’s energy security.

The article noted that the project aims to transport Azerbaijan’s energy to Europe via Türkiye and is regarded as a new strategic step in the region’s energy development. Announced by Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar in Baku, it would be an electricity equivalent of TANAP, strengthening power links between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Bulgaria, and other Southeast European countries.

The minister emphasized that energy security depends on diversifying sources and linking energy systems amid global market instability, with the new electricity corridor potentially serving as a strategic bridge between Europe and the Caspian region. The article highlighted long-standing Azerbaijan–Türkiye cooperation through key pipelines like Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan, Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum, and TANAP, noting that the new project extends this partnership into green energy and electricity trade.

It also mentioned Azerbaijan’s goal of becoming a major green energy exporter, based on Caspian wind potential and renewable projects in Garabagh, East Zangezur, and other large-scale solar and wind developments with international investment.

The article noted that Azerbaijan has started building new high-voltage power lines toward Türkiye, including a 400 kV line linking Nakhchivan to the Turkish border, which is regarded as key for future electricity exports to Europe.

Experts say the project could strengthen EU energy security, support the green transition, and diversify energy routes, especially after the Russia–Ukraine war. It is also viewed as potentially replicating TANAP’s role in electricity, positioning Azerbaijan as a major energy hub connecting Europe and Central Asia, with possible future expansion to Central Asia.

The article concluded that in today’s rapidly evolving energy transition and intensifying geopolitical competition, the new electricity corridor initiative led by Azerbaijan and Türkiye could bring significant changes to Eurasia’s energy architecture. It may further strengthen Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security while also reinforcing its international position as a green energy exporter.