Roundtable held on "The Role of Public Solidarity in the Liberation and Revival of Karabakh"

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

On September 24, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Remembrance Day, a roundtable on the theme “The Role of Public Solidarity in the Liberation and Revival of Karabakh” was held.

The event, jointly organized by the Karabakh Revival Fund (KRF) and the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), was attended by deputies of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, state and government officials, family members of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, war veterans, leaders of ethnic and religious communities, as well as representatives of the public and the media.

At the beginning, the cherished memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our Motherland was honored with a minute of silence, after which the State Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Delivering the opening address, Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, noted that the historic Victory achieved for Karabakh is a vivid embodiment of the unshakeable unity and solidarity of our people.

“Under the resolute leadership and political will of H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the nation united around a common cause. The great heroism of our soldiers and the spirit of national solidarity became among the main pillars of this Victory,” emphasized the Chairman of the Board.

Sharing his views on the restoration of Karabakh, Rahman Hajiyev stated that the large-scale reconstruction and building works being implemented in the liberated territories under the leadership of the Head of State are further strengthened and expanded thanks to the active participation of various layers of society. He emphasized that public solidarity and coordinated activity enable these important efforts to be carried out more swiftly and effectively. He also underlined that the unification of our people around a common goal and solidarity not only lays the foundation for the successful implementation of this great mission, but also creates a solid and reliable basis for the long-term development of Karabakh and a prosperous life for future generations.

Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, stated that 27 September — Remembrance Day is a symbol of the triumph of the national will and unity of our people. He noted that the declaration of 27 September as Remembrance Day by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev is a clear manifestation of the high regard and deep respect shown to the martyrs, their families, and our people: “Today, with great pride, we commemorate the martyrs and bow our heads before their sacred memory. They sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the lands of Azerbaijan, for territorial integrity, and for the sovereignty of our state. The 44-day Patriotic War, inscribed in golden letters in our history, proved that the people of Azerbaijan, uniting as one fist for their native lands, can overcome all difficulties. The historic Victory we achieved became possible thanks to the blood of the martyrs, the bravery of our veterans, the strength of our army, and the unity of our people.”

The Executive Director stated that the Baku International Multiculturalism Center always promotes national unity, the spirit of patriotism, and the values of peace, tolerance, and multiculturalism formed over centuries by the people of Azerbaijan: “These values will also be our main guiding compass in the revival of all our liberated territories after the Victory in the Patriotic War. The event we jointly organized with the Karabakh Revival Fund is a continuation of this mission. Our duty is not only to commemorate the memory of the martyrs, but also to realize their aspirations, to restore life to our liberated lands, and to work with all our might for the assurance of peace and prosperity.”

Kamal Abdullayev — Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, and Member of the Supervisory Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund — emphasized that the 44-day Patriotic War is not only a military victory, but also a moral victory. He stated that this war showed that the strength of the people lies not only in weapons, but in its heart, its will, and its unity.

“Azerbaijan has always been a country that embodies the harmony of differences. Our multicultural traditions and environment of tolerance have stood the test of centuries. The Patriotic War brought these values to a new plane — it demonstrated that unity within diversity, the harmony of cultures and religions, in fact, is the foundation of national strength and victory. Today, the life being revived in Karabakh is being built on unity, solidarity, mutual respect, and trust,” academician Kamal Abdullayev stated.

At the event, moderated by Parvin Baghirova, Head of the Fundraising and Communications Department of the Karabakh Revival Fund, speeches were delivered by deputies of the Milli Majlis Fariz Ismayilzade, Tural Ganjaliyev, Jeyhun Mammadov, Mikhail Zabelin; Anar Nagiyev, Rector of Baku Slavic University; Fuad Nurullayev, Deputy Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board; representatives of ethnic-religious communities; and other speakers. They noted that the historic victory achieved in the Patriotic War was not only the result of our military strength, but also the result of our public solidarity and the transformation of our national and religious diversity into a common value. All peoples living in Azerbaijan, religious confessions, and various communities united for a common cause during that period and demonstrated that they stood by our state.

It should be noted that during the event, a short documentary film “We Are Strong Together,” prepared by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center and dedicated to Victory Day, was also screened.

At the same time, participants became acquainted with the photo exhibition “From Tragedy to Triumph,” reflecting the reconstruction and building works carried out in the liberated territories.

