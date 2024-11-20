Roundtable on sustainable and digital Middle Corridor held as part of COP29

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

As part of COP29, a ministerial roundtable on “Sustainable and Digital Middle Corridor and Beyond” was held, organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

The roundtable focused on promoting sustainability and digitization in the Middle Corridor and other international transport corridors, aiming to enhance regional cooperation and climate action. The event brought together transportation ministers, high-ranking officials, and international organization leaders.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev emphasized the importance of digitization for creating a safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly global transport system. He stated that Azerbaijan is committed to integrating digital solutions along the Middle Corridor to strengthen ecological sustainability and reduce transit times and greenhouse gas emissions.

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN Under-Secretary-General, ESCAP Executive Secretary noted the role of sustainable and digital transport corridors in reducing carbon emissions, using alternative energy sources, and achieving the Paris Agreement goals.

Tatiana Molcean, UNECE Executive Secretary, highlighted the potential of the Middle Corridor to become a fully digital, efficient, and sustainable route connecting Europe and Asia via the Caspian Sea.

The roundtable also discussed successful practices in developing green transport infrastructure, improving energy efficiency, and the role of automation and AI in reducing carbon emissions in transport. Moreover, the impact of digitization on the workforce and the creation of green jobs was explored.

It was noted that Azerbaijan has proactively invested in improving transport infrastructure, recognizing the strategic potential of the Middle Corridor. The country continues to collaborate with partner nations to streamline border-crossing procedures and synchronize transport operations.

The roundtable concluded with a communiqué reflecting the collective commitment to advancing sustainable development and digital transformation in the region.