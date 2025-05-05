Royal Family watch flypast from Buckingham Palace to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

The Royal Family watched an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace to mark the start of four days of celebrations for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, according to Sky News.

The thousands of people gathered in front of the palace gates and along The Mall cheered, clapped and waved flags as the spectacular Red Arrows red, white and blue display flew overhead.

The King and Queen, who were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and other senior royals waved from the balcony before the band played God Save The King.

Since Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022, it is the first landmark VE Day commemoration event without any of the royals who waved to crowds from the balcony in 1945.

The King stood to salute as personnel from allies including the US, Germany and France joined 1,300 members of the UK armed forces in a march towards Buckingham Palace.

Crowds also gathered near the Cenotaph - draped in a Union Flag - fell silent as Big Ben struck 12.