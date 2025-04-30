Russia ready for direct talks with Ukraine, Kiev yet to respond — Kremlin spokesman
Baku, April 30, AZERTAC
Russia confirms its readiness for direct talks with Ukraine without preconditions but Kiev has not made it clear yet if it is prepared for such communication, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of an educational marathon hosted by the Knowledge society, TASS reported.
"President Putin renewed his readiness for direct negotiations with the Ukrainians without any initial conditions," he said in response to a question from a foreign journalist." "This readiness is still active, still valid," Peskov added.
"Unfortunately, we haven’t heard any statements and the comments from Kiev. So, we don’t know if Kiev is ready or not," he noted.
"They are trying to put forward preconditions to any process like a ceasefire," Peskov went on to say. "This contradicts the position of President Putin," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.
