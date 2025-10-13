Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Cargo volumes to rise via North-South International Transport Corridor

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

“The North-South International Transport Corridor provides a significant boost to the economies and transport systems of all three countries in the region. Expanding the corridor’s activity will promote economic integration and generate greater revenue,” said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk at a trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran on cooperation in transport, energy, and customs, held in Baku.

Overchuk highlighted that discussions are ongoing regarding the integration of the railway systems of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran. He stressed the importance of establishing stable checkpoints to increase freight volumes. “Russia has created favorable conditions for vehicle customs clearance, preventing delays. As a result, 176,077 vehicles transporting cargo along the North-South Corridor have passed through these checkpoints this year and successfully delivered their goods. Efforts are underway to establish checkpoints capable of handling 3,000 vehicles daily. Consequently, freight volumes transported via the corridor rose by 7 percent in the first seven months of this year,” he noted.

He also pointed out that trade turnover between Iran and Russia has grown by 33 percent and continues to increase, adding: “This will further contribute to expanding cargo transportation along the North-South Corridor in the near future, and we must be prepared for this growth.”