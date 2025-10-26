Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Noticeable Results Achieved on the Azerbaijani Section of the North-South ITC

Moscow, October 26, AZERTAC

Russia acknowledges progress in establishing the Azerbaijani segment of the International Transport Corridor (ITC) North-South,

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told journalists. According to him, active work is also underway in Iran on the Rasht-Astara railway section.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that noticeable results have been achieved on the Azerbaijani section, while in Iran, land plots are being acquired for the Rasht-Astara railway, a support geodetic network has been deployed, and design, survey, and aerial photography works are being conducted. “A normal working process is underway to prepare for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway,” he emphasized.

A. Overchuk also reported that Azerbaijan has expressed readiness to allow the transit of Russian goods to Armenia.

“Two days ago, the Azerbaijani side confirmed to us the possibility of using Azerbaijan's railways for the transit of Russian goods through Azerbaijan's territory to Armenia. In this regard, we also have very interesting developments. Currently, Russian Railways, together with colleagues in the region, are addressing issues on how to organize these shipments. At the same time, corresponding instructions have been given through the Ministry of Agriculture to develop this new logistics route,” A. Overchuk said.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special correspondent