Russian President hopes for continuation of relations with Azerbaijan in the spirit of alliance

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

During a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that relations between Moscow and Baku would continue in the spirit of alliance.

The Russian leader stated: “I hope that this cooperation will not only be restored but will continue in the spirit of our relations, in the spirit of our alliance. We never forget this; we remember the agreement that was signed not so long ago, and on our part, we will do everything to implement all its main provisions.”