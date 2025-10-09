Russian President hopes for continuation of relations with Azerbaijan in the spirit of alliance
Baku, October 9, AZERTAC
During a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that relations between Moscow and Baku would continue in the spirit of alliance.
The Russian leader stated: “I hope that this cooperation will not only be restored but will continue in the spirit of our relations, in the spirit of our alliance. We never forget this; we remember the agreement that was signed not so long ago, and on our part, we will do everything to implement all its main provisions.”
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
October 9 marks World Post Day
- [12:12]
Baku hosts Fintech Forum-2025
- [11:05]
Ganja hosts closing ceremony of 3rd CIS Games
- 08.10.2025 [21:37]
Navy Commanders of Caspian Sea Littoral States convene
- 08.10.2025 [21:17]
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss cooperation opportunities in healthcare
- 08.10.2025 [21:11]
Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss prospects for cooperation in cybersecurity
- 08.10.2025 [21:06]
Euronews broadcasts reportage on Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district
- 08.10.2025 [20:56]
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense visits Türkiye
- 08.10.2025 [20:43]
Azerbaijan showcases culture at International Folk Festival in U.S.
- 08.10.2025 [20:22]
Azerbaijani and Croatian Parliament Speakers make joint press statement
- 08.10.2025 [20:17]
Ersin Tatar: Gabala OTS Summit boosts cooperation among Turkic states
- 08.10.2025 [20:07]
Baku hosts founding meeting of OIC SME Network
- 08.10.2025 [19:56]
Kazakh media cover OTS Summit held in Gabala
- 08.10.2025 [19:36]
New mobile application to promote sign language education in Azerbaijan
- 08.10.2025 [19:26]
Azerbaijan, Germany explore expansion of financial sector cooperation
- 08.10.2025 [19:17]
Agenda Nexus highlights Azerbaijan’s growing regional influence
- 08.10.2025 [19:10]
Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation within Great Return
- 08.10.2025 [18:30]
Azerbaijan–Oman Direct Investment Fund established
- 08.10.2025 [17:31]
Azerbaijan claims record 184 medals at 3rd CIS Games
- 08.10.2025 [17:24]
Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General pays working visit to Saudi Arabia
- 08.10.2025 [17:05]
Chile's Atacama desert flower could hold key to drought tolerant crops
- 08.10.2025 [17:03]