Russian President on AZAL plane crash: Our duty is to provide an objective assessment
Baku, October 9, AZERTAC
President of Russia Vladimir Putin highlighted the importance of conducting an objective assessment of the AZAL plane crash. He made the remarks during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe.
“It is our duty to objectively evaluate everything that happened and determine the true causes. However, this process requires time. To reach a definitive conclusion, it will likely take a little more time,” the Russian President said.
