Russian President thanks President Ilham Aliyev for assistance in delivering humanitarian aid to Iran VIDEO

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked President Ilham Aliyev for assistance in delivering humanitarian aid to Iran.

In response to a question from Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC Vugar Aliyev during a meeting with representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, President Vladimir Putin said:

“We are very grateful to President Aliyev for helping us send humanitarian aid to Iran. The Azerbaijani side did a great deal of effective work in this regard and responded immediately to all our requests. This is very important for easing the situation in this area as well.”