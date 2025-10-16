SA Partners Agency representative: Working together is essential for the successful implementation of our projects

Khankendi, October 16, AZERTAC

“We started our activities four years ago in Zangilan, with master plans as well in Kalbajar and Gubadli. It was about reconstruction. We have already started the architecture project,” said Dunja Kovari, founding partner at SA Partners Agency for Urban Planning.

Kovari added: “However, we are now moving toward implementation. For successful implementation, it is essential to work closely with international partners such as UN-Habitat and the State Committee for Urban Planning, as well as local stakeholders. This collaboration is crucial to achieving our shared vision.”