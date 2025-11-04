Sabah newspaper: Cemetery of Khojaly victims destroyed by Armenians restored by Azerbaijan

Ankara, November 4, AZERTAC

Türkiye’s Sabah newspaper has published an article highlighting the fact that the cemetery where the victims of the mass killing committed by Armenians in the city of Khojaly were buried has been restored in Azerbaijan’s liberated Karabakh region.

The publication recalled the tragedy of hundreds of Azerbaijani civilians — including women, children and the elderly — who were brutally killed in Khojaly in 1992. “Most of the victims were buried in the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Aghdam. During the Armenian occupation, this area was destroyed — the graves were desecrated and tombstones shattered,” the article stated.

The author also drew attention to reports of the desecration of victims’ remains and the destruction of graves by Armenians in search of valuables such as “gold teeth”.

The newspaper emphasized that following Azerbaijan’s Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, large-scale reconstruction work began across the liberated territories. Today, the restoration of the Khojaly Martyrs’ Cemetery, where the flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye now wave proudly above the graves of the victims of Armenian atrocities, has been launched.

