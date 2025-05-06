Saeed Khatibzadeh: No countries in the region share interethnic interests as closely as Azerbaijan and Iran

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

“No two countries in this region are as closely aligned in terms of interethnic interests as Iran and Azerbaijan,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Head of the Institute for Political and International Studies, during discussions on the topic “Azerbaijan-Iran Relations in the Context of Regional Processes.”

He emphasized that the region’s geopolitical and economic landscape has undergone significant changes. Therefore, it is crucial to develop Azerbaijan-Iran relations in line with these evolving dynamics.