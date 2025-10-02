Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijan managed to build stronger bridges between the Global South and the Global North

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29, one of the most successful conference of the parties, under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership last November allowed the country to build stronger ties between the Global South and the Global North to achieve common goals, in particular ensuring that the voices of developing countries were heard,” said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, in her address on the topic of "Strengthening disaster resilience and responses" at the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) held in Cape Town, South Africa.

In her remarks, the Speaker provided insights into the important outcomes of COP29, officially recognized as the "Baku Climate Unity Pact" by the UN, saying that this includes significant issues such as the adoption of the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance (Baku Financial Goal), the full operationalization of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on International Carbon Markets, the adoption of a decision ensuring the full operation of the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage, the establishment of the Baku Adaptation Roadmap and the Baku High-Level Dialogue on Adaptation.

Sahiba Gafarova also pointed out that the Milli Majlis, in collaboration with the Inter-Parliamentary Union, hosted a parliamentary meeting aimed at unifying parliamentary efforts against climate change within COP29.