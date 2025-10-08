Sahiba Gafarova: Cooperation with Croatia in the field of demining deserves special attention

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

“During our meeting, we reaffirmed that relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia are based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect. Over the past 30 years, our cooperation has successfully developed across various areas and has been elevated to the level of strategic partnership,” said Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova during a joint briefing with Gordan Jandroković, Speaker of the Croatian Parliament.

Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that political dialogue, high-level visits, and meetings held within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos play a significant role in discussing issues of mutual interest. She noted that cooperation in the fields of trade, energy, and demining deserves special attention.