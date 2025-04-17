Sahiba Gafarova: Reciprocal visits at parliamentary level take place on a regular basis

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis held a meeting with Speaker of Senate of Uzbekistan`s Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbaeva as part of her working visit to Russia.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of relations between the two friendly and fraternal countries, highlighting the significant role played by the leaders of both nations in strengthening ties.

They added that thanks to the firm determination of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, bilateral relations have entered a new phase, and currently, the two countries are successfully cooperating in various fields.

The speakers touched upon the role of parliaments in the development of Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

Tanzila Narbayeva congratulated Sahiba Gafarova on the successful organization of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network conference held in Tashkent.

In her remarks, Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that reciprocal visits at the parliamentary level between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan occur regularly. She noted that these exchanges, along with high-level contacts, play a key role in further deepening cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

The meeting also included discussions on other topics of mutual interest.