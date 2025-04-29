Salvatore Caiata: Cooperation in the construction sector will contribute to the economic growth of Italy and Azerbaijan

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ali Ahmadov met with a delegation of members from the Italy-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group.

Highlighting high-level interaction between Italy and Azerbaijan in such key areas as economy, culture and politics, Ali Ahmadov hailed the mutual inter-parliamentary activity's positive impact on the development of economic and political dialogue between the two countries. He described the export of Azerbaijani oil and gas to Italy as a clear testament to a reliable partnership between the two countries. Ali Ahmadov particularly outlined the support provided by Italy during the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

Salvatore Caiata, a member of the Standing Committee for Environment, Territory and Public Works of the Chamber of Deputies, expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality. Hailing the crucial role of reciprocal visits of the heads of state of Italy and Azerbaijan in the development of bilateral relations, he touched upon the prospects for cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan in the construction sector, noting that joint projects in this area would make a significant contribution to the economic growth of both countries.

In conclusion, the parties expressed their hope that Azerbaijani-Italian relations would further develop in the future, hoping that collaborative interaction will achieve new perspectives.